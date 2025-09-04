Two pedestrians fatally struck by speeding bike in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Sep 4 (PTI) Two pedestrians were killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle at Mappadichal in this district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased are residents of Ulloor in Eramam.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday near Thowara bridge, Mappadichal, when a motorcycle driven by a youth knocked down two men walking home after attending a housewarming ceremony, they said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Sridul (27), of Mappadichal, suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram.

According to police, the bike, which was travelling at high speed, lost control and hit the two men, throwing all three onto the road.

Locals rushed them to the medical college hospital, where Vijayan and Ratheesh succumbed to their injuries in the early hours of Thursday.

The Peringome police have registered a case and started investigating. PTI TBA TGB ROH