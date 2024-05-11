Two people arrested in J-K police's crackdown on drug trafficking

Jammu, May 11 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Saturday after police carried out raids across Jammu in a major crackdown against drug trafficking, an official said.

The raids led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Vinod Kumar were conducted at Sikanderpur Kothey, Akhnoor, Rajiv Nagar, Valmiki Nagar, Asrarabad and Gole Gujral, a police spokesman said.

Based on the disclosure of arrested drug peddler Navjot Singh, he said a police team led by the SSP searched the houses of Liaqat Ali and his brother Shokat Ali at Sikanderpur Kothey in the Bishnah area and recovered eight two-wheelers, a car, some narcotic substance and a weighing machine.

The seized vehicles are suspected to be stolen, he said, adding efforts are on to arrest the absconding brothers who supplied drugs to Singh.

Shubham Sharma, a drug peddler, was also arrested from Bishnah along with a small quantity of narcotics and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him, police said.

In another incident, Sahil Singh alias “Chotu”, a drug peddler, was arrested and 3.4 grams of heroin was recovered during vehicle checking at Old Bridge Akhnoor, the police spokesman said.

A two-wheeler was also seized and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against him, he said.

He said three more people were brought in for questioning from Rajiv Nagar and Valmiki Nagar. PTI TAS HIG HIG