Two people die as wall collapses in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 12 (PTI) Two people died when a wall collapsed on them in Mangaluru city on Thursday, police said.

They have been identified as James Jathanna and Edwin Jerald Maben, they said.

According to police, the incident happened when the two were at a house that was under demolition on Jail Road in the city. The building was half demolished and the overnight rains had weakened one of the walls. It collapsed on them.

Mangaluru city police are investigating the matter.