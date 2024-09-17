Two people died due to rain-related incidents in UP

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Two persons were killed due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, where major rivers are on the rise, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner office said on Tuesday.

According to the report, river Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Kachhla Bridge (Budaun), Ghazipur, Ballia and Fatehgarh, Ghaghra River in Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), (Turtipar) Ballia and Ayodhya.

"Two persons have died due to drowning in Fatehpur and Raebareli in past 24 hours (from Sunday 6 pm to Monday 6 pm )," the report said.

In the past 24 hours, the state received 4.1 mm of rainfall. The report said that 24 districts of the state are witnessing flood situations.

These districts include - Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Sitapur, Farukhabad, Bahraich, Barabanki, Budaun, Ballia, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and GB Nagar besides others.

Due to floods 3,379 houses were damaged and the government has provided relief to 3,160 beneficiaries, the report said.

A total of 18 people have lost lives till now and compensation of Rs 4 lakh each was given to victim's families, it stated. PTI ABN HIG