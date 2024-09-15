Two people drown in separate incidents in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, died on Sunday in separate incidents of drowning here, police said.

Gulam Nabi (18) and his friend Chhotu had gone for fishing in the Gulharia village under the Dhanepur police station area and slipped into deep water, police said.

While Chhotu was saved by locals, Nabi drowned, they added.

In a separate incident in the Lonianpurwa village in Umri Begumganj, three women were swept away when they had gone to take a bath in the Ghagra river, they said. Aarti (30) lost her life while two other women were rescued by the locals, they added.

The victims' families will be give a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh, Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said.