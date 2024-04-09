Two people drown in Tons river while bathing in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) Two people drowned in Tons river in a village here on Tuesday while bathing, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the victims, identified as Danish (22) and his friend Golu alias Waris (23), drowned in Thamhanpura village after they slipped into deep waters while bathing.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses claimed that one of the victims went into the deep water to take a selfie and drowned. While his friend drowned trying to save him.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, the ASP said. PTI COR SAB HIG HIG