Two people end life by jumping in front of train in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), May 20 (PTI) Two people allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of trains at separate locations in Kaushambi district on Tuesday, police said.

One of the deceased has been identified, while efforts are on to identify the other, they said.

Kokhraj Station House Officer (SHO) Chandrabhooshan Maurya said the first incident took place near Parsara in Bharwari Nagar Palika Parishad limits.

Ram Swaroop (58), a resident of Turtipur village, has been suffering from a prolonged illness. He was on his way to Prayagraj to seek treatment, but jumped in front of a train on the railway freight line in Parsara, the SHO said.

Ram Swaroop's nephew Mannilal told police that his uncle was distressed due to the illness.

His family members who reached the spot after being informed, confirmed Ram Swaroop's identity. Police have sent the body for autopsy, Maurya added.

The second incident occurred near Bidanpur railway station in the same area. Villagers spotted the body of a young man lying on the tracks and informed police and the station master.

His identity could not be established, a local police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR KIS RUK RUK