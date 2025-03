Ambala, Mar 1 (PTI) Two unidentified persons opened fire in the air in the Ambala Court complex here on Saturday, causing panic in the area.

Police said the accused came in an SUV. After opening the fire, they fled, said police.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police recovered three empty cartridges from the spot.

Police said they are scanning CCTV footage of the adjoining areas, adding that efforts were on to nab them. PTI COR CHS HIG HIG