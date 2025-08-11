Two people found dead in car in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 11 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, were found dead in a car parked near a government school in a village here, police said on Monday.

Police reached the spot and identified the deceased as Dalbir Singh and Rajni Devi, both residents of Padrana village, they said.

Garhshankar police were informed late on Sunday night that a car was parked in a vacant lot near the Government Elementary School in Satnaur village with two bodies inside, they said.

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital in Garhshankar for a post-mortem examination, police said, adding that the cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh.

The victims' families have been informed and an investigation is underway, they added.