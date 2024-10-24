Two people from Mumbai arrested for mobile phone theft at concert brought to Kochi

Kochi Oct 24 (PTI) Two persons who were arrested in Mumbai in connection with a spate of mobile phone thefts during an Alan Walker concert held here have been brought to Kochi, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Sunny Bhola Yadav and Shyam Baranwal, both from Uttar Pradesh, were brought to Kochi on Wednesday night and will be produced before the court later in the day, they said.

Three phones have been recovered from them.

Four other suspects remain at large -- two from Delhi and two from Mumbai -- and their mobile phones remain switched off, according to police officials.

Advertisment

The Kerala police have arrested four individuals in the case so far.

Two suspects were detained in Delhi and two in Mumbai by a special investigation team set up to probe the case.

Of the 39 mobile phones allegedly stolen during the concert at Bolgatty on October 6, 23 have been recovered so far, police said. PTI ARM TGB ROH