Two people from north India go missing at Kerala's Cherai beach

Kochi, Jun 17 (PTI) Two people went missing on Monday while visiting the Cherai beach near here, sparking fears that they may have drowned.

District authorities said Vahid and Sehban, both suspected to be from north India went missing on Monday .

The incident happened at around 3 pm, district authorities said in a release.

"Four people were rescued by lifeguards. Two went missing," the release said.

Police said it was a group of 11 people.

The coastal police said the search was ended for the day due to darkness.