Two people hit by goods train in Noida; one dies

Noida (UP), May 19 (PTI) Two people sitting on the railway track under a flyover near the Dankaur railway station were hit by a freight train on Monday, in which one person died on the spot, while the other was seriously injured, police said.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Dankaur police station inspector Munendra Kumar Singh said that Manoj Kumar (45) and Roshan (50), residents of the Khareli village, were sitting on the railway track under the flyover when the goods train hit them.

The officer said that Manoj died on the spot, while Roshan was seriously injured. He has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition remains critical.