Two people, including NEET aspirant, held for duping man of over Rs 5 lakh

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Two people, including a NEET aspirant, were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5.46 lakh on the pretext of high profits in the trading market, police here said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Aman Bhawsar and Sandeep Sahu (26), they said.

"On March 28, complainant Raj Kumar Prasad told the police that he was contacted by fraudsters through social media platforms on the pretext of investing money in trading and for earning high returns," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Following this, he invested Rs 5.96 lakh and was able to withdraw only Rs 50,000, Singh said.

Based on Prasad's complaint, an FIR was registered. Both Aman and Sandeep were arrested on Tuesday, Singh added.

During interrogation, Aman told the police that he was preparing for NEET and to mint money, he started trading in the share market. He further asked his friend Sandeep to open a bank account, the DCP said.

Aman took Prasad's phone number from a website and persuaded him to invest. He also created his own website to cheat the victim. When Prasad invested the money, they cheated him and transferred some amount to his own bank account and the rest to Sandeep's account, DCP said. PTI BM HIG HIG