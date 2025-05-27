Two people injured in sword attack in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 27 (PTI) Two people were injured after a gang allegedly attacked them with a sword on Tuesday, police said.

The violent attack occurred in Bantwal’s Irakodi area, leaving one youth seriously injured and another with minor wounds, they said.

According to the police, Imtiyaz and Kalandar were unloading gravel when two people on a motorcycle attacked them with a sword. While Imtiyaz sustained severe injuries, Kalandar suffered a hand injury.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police visited the site and launched a probe to identify and apprehend the attackers, who fled the scene immediately after the assault.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

The incident has raised concerns in the local community, with authorities working to ensure swift action and maintain order in the area. PTI CORR AMP ROH