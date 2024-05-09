Two people involved in murder case arrested after encounter with Punjab police

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Two people allegedly involved in a murder case were arrested following an encounter with Punjab police in Mohali on Thursday, officials said. Following their arrest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said there is no place for "gangsterism" in the state.

According to police, they received information regarding the whereabouts of the accused, Vikram Rana and Kiran, who were associated with the Lucky Patial gang.

The team traced the accused and their vehicle in the Mullanpur area in Mohali. Upon seeing the police, the duo opened fire at them, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said.

Rana and Kiran were allegedly involved in the murder case of Manish (30), he said. Rana had some personal enmity with Manish and shot him dead on Tuesday, he said.

Both accused suffered bullet injuries during the encounter and were rushed to a local hospital, he said. Two weapons were recovered from the accused, SSP Garg said. Meanwhile, in a post on X, Mann said, "There is no place for gangsterism in Punjab, whoever takes law into their hands should remember that now they have no "patronage" in Punjab. Direct action is taken.” PTI CHS HIG HIG