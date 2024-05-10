Two people killed after falling into pit in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), May 10 (PTI) Two men riding a motorcycle died after their bike collided with the railing of a culvert and they fell into a pit in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the victims, Ishu Babu (24) and Rahul (24), residents of Bakaniya village, left their homes on a motorcycle and did not return, police said.

Following this, their families began searching for them. On Friday morning, villagers found their motorcycle lying in a ditch near Jamuniya village and informed the police.

According to police, the victim's bike collided with the railing of the culvert and they fell into a pit.

Both Babu and Rahul died on the spot, they said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they added.