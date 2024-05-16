Two people killed in car-truck collision in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan) May 16 (PTI) Two people were killed and three were injured when their car collided with a truck loaded with buffaloes on Thursday morning in the Bundi district, police said.

The incident occurred on NH 148D and the deceased were identified as Vipul Patel (33) and Aavesh Patel (27), residents of Gir Somnath in Gujarat, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ghanshyaam Meena said.

Five people were returning home from Haridwar in a car when a speeding truck carrying buffaloes collided with their vehicle and overturned, the DSP said.

Some of the buffaloes died in the accident and the rest ran into a field nearby, he said.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, rescued the passengers of the car and rushed them to a hospital. Two of them were declared dead on arrival and three were referred to another hospital for treatment, he said.

During the initial investigation, the police found that both vehicles were overspeeding, lost control of their vehicle and collided, he said.

A case was registered and efforts are being made to arrest the truck driver who managed to flee, he added.