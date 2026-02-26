Two people killed in hit-and-run accident in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 26 (PTI) Two people died after the scooter they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Muvattupuzha here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Muthu Raju (29) of Palanimedu in Chamarajanagar district and Sharavana D (24) of Periyapatna in Mysuru district, Karnataka.

According to police, Raju was working as a crane operator here.

The accident occurred at around 11.15 pm on Wednesday.

The FIR stated that the two were travelling on a scooter when an unidentified vehicle hit them at Pallithazham here.

Locals found the duo lying on the road and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead, police said.

Muvattupuzha police on Thursday registered a case and began an investigation to trace the vehicle involved in the accident, officials said.

The bodies will be handed over to their relatives after the postmortem examination, police added.