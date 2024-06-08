Two people killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Two people including a police head constable were killed after being hit by a truck here on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Narthua village, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Sachinda Nand Pandey said," A traffic head constable Manish Yadav (39) and Dheeraj Saroj who were travelling in an autorickshaw were killed when a truck collided with them." "Four others travelling in the autorickshaw were injured in the accident and were rushed to the hospital," the SHO said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and have initiated an investigation. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG