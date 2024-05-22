Two people killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 22 (PTI) Two elderly people were killed after they were hit by a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said.

Police Circle Officer Rupali Rao said that the accident occurred near the Makhiyali village in the Nai Mandi area.

A speeding truck crushed Raj Kumar (60) and Ram Kumar (70), residents of Sarwat village, to death while they were walking on the roadside, Rao said.

A case was registered against the truck driver who managed to flee, leaving his truck behind.

Bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.