Two people wearing Spiderman costumes held for flouting road rules

New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman and a man donning Spiderman costumes and riding a bike without a helmet were caught in Delhi police’s “web” and were fined, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Aditya (20) and Anjali (19), residents of Najafgarh, police said. According to police, a video made rounds on social media showing a person wearing a Spiderman costume and performing stunts on a motorcycle without a numberplate and a helmet on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER II) in Delhi.

In the video, the man was later joined by a woman, who was also wearing the Spiderman costume. They were seen riding the motorcycle with the woman sitting pillion.

"Two persons were riding a bike and wearing Spiderman costumes. An inquiry into the matter was conducted and the riders have been booked under sections different sections of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act for offences without a helmet, without a mirror, without a licence, dangerous driving and not displaying a number plate etc," a senior police officer said.