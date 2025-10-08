Two personal security officers of Zubeen Garg suspended for fiscal irregularities

Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Assam Police has suspended two personal security officers (PSOs) of singer Zubeen Garg after detecting financial transactions worth over Rs 1.1 crore in their bank accounts, a senior official said on Wednesday.

PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, who had been attached to Garg for a decade after a death threat from the banned ULFA outfit, were suspended following an internal probe, the official said.

"We found financial irregularities in their bank accounts. One PSO's account shows Rs 70 lakh, while Rs 45 lakh was detected in the other's account. This amount of financial transaction is much above their known salary income," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

Accordingly, both the PSOs have been suspended and departmental proceedings are being initiated, he added.

The duo was interrogated several times in the last few days in connection with Garg's death.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta - were apprehended. They are now in police custody.

Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, who is the singer's cousin, was arrested on Wednesday and sent to seven-day police remand. He was present on the yacht during the alleged drowning incident in the island country.