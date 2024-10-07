Two personnel of Jharkhand police injured in gunfight with Maoists

Latehar (Jharkhand), Oct 7 (PTI) Two personnel of Jharkhand Police were injured in a gunfight with a Maoist splinter group in Latehar district on Monday, a police officer said.

The injured, identified as Ram Singh Surin and Narendra Pandey, were initially taken to Sadar Hospital and later shifted to RIMS in Ranchi for advanced treatment.

The incident took place around 6:30 AM in Bokhakhad forest, under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station.

Pramod Sinha, in-charge of Sadar police station, said Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav received a tip-off that 15-20 members of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were hiding in two houses within the forest.

In response, a team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Arvind Kumar launched a search operation.

"As police approached, the JJMP members opened fire. The police returned fire, and the gunfight lasted about one hour, with around 200 bullets exchanged. Utilising the dense forest for cover, the Maoists managed to escape," Sinha added. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB