Two persons abduct youth in Thane, demand Rs 5 lakh ransom from friend

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Two unidentified persons have allegedly kidnapped a 20-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane city and demanded Rs 5 lakh from his friend for his release, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Manpada area on Saturday evening when the victim and his friend were returning home on a motorbike after meeting another friend.

Two unidentified persons on a motorbike allegedly waylaid them, assaulted them and forced the victim onto their two-wheeler before fleeing, an official said.

Later, the kidnappers contacted the victim's friend through WhatsApp and demanded Rs 5 lakh for his release, the police said. The victim's friend subsequently lodged a police complaint. He has not received any subsequent calls from the kidnappers so far, the official said.

The police suspect the incident could be the result of personal rivalry.

They registered a case on Sunday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping and extortion and were probing it, the official said. PTI COR GK