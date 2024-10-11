Two persons accused of practicing black magic found dead in Bihar

Jehanabad (Bihar), Oct 11 (PTI) Two persons accused of practicing black magic were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Jehanabad district, police said on Friday.

They have been identified as Kashi Chandravanshi and Rambali Yadav, both of whom had bullet wounds, police added.

Kako police station SHO Sunil Kumar said, "According to villagers, Chandravanshi and Yadav had been missing since Thursday night. This morning, we received a call about two bodies lying in a bush near a pond in Enva village within the district. We arrived at the scene and took possession of the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examination." "The exact cause remains unknown. Villagers claim that the duo was involved in black magic. Investigation is ongoing," he added. PTI COR PKD MNB