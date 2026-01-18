Two persons accused of robbery in Karnataka arrested in Bihar

Bhagalpur/Darbhanga, Jan 18 (PTI) Two persons wanted in a high-value robbery case were arrested with cash and jewellery by Bihar STF in coordination with Karnataka police in Bhagalpur and Darbhanga districts, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested persons are identified as Hrishikesh Singh of Darbhanga and Pankaj Kumar alias Satua of Bhagalpur, who were wanted in a case of robbery at a jewellery and diamond shop in Hunsur of Karnataka's Mysore district.

According to a statement issued by Bihar police, "The arrests were made through coordinated raids across several police station areas in Darbhanga and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar on Friday." It stated that cases were registered against the two in Hunsur police station on December 28 last year under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act.

During the arrest, police recovered one stolen gold chain, one stolen gold ring, Rs 1 lakh in cash, a motorcycle, and a jewellery storage case, officials said.

Police said that Pankaj Kumar has 16 cases registered against him in Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Rajasthan, including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity and offences under the Arms Act.

Hrishikesh Singh also has four criminal cases registered against him in Purnea and Naugachia, and at Hunsur police station in Mysore district, involving charges of murder, robbery, dacoity and Arms Act violations. PTI SUK RG