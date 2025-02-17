Two persons armed with pistol loot 300 grams gold from Nashik shop

Nashik, Feb 17 (PTI) Two persons looted 300 grams gold from a jewellery shop in Nashik on Monday after brandishing a pistol, a police official said.

The robbery took place at Shree Jewellers in Mahalaxmi Nagar in the city's CIDCO area at 1:45pm, he added.

"Two persons covering their faces with handkerchiefs entered the shop, threatened the owners with a pistol and fled with 300 grams of gold. CCTVs at the shop and in the vicinity have captured the accused fleeing on a motorcycle. A case was registered and efforts are on to nab the accused," the Ambad police station official said. PTI COR BNM