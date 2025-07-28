Two persons arrested for attack on BJP workers in Tripura : Police

Agartala, Jul 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP workers when they were listening to PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio programme in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Monday.

The arrest came hours after Chief Minister Manik Saha's strong message to the police for taking action against those who are involved in "shameful and undemocratic" act.

At least seven BJP workers were injured in the attack, while three were admitted to BGP Hospital (in Agartala). Ten bikes of BJP workers and two vehicles were also torched by alleged Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supporters.

"Based on the FIR, police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP workers, while two more were brought for interrogation," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Khowai, Kudiarasu said.

He said the two arrested persons will be produced before a local court on Monday seeking police remand for further interrogation.

In the FIR, BJP's Mandal president, Asharambari Assembly constituency in Khowai district, Jayanta Debbarma has named 30 people accusing them of carrying out an attack on party workers.

The chief minister on Sunday held BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) responsible for the attack on BJP members in Khowai district and directed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

"Strongly condemn the violent & undemocratic attack by TIPRA Motha party workers during Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s #MannKiBaat programme at Asharambari," he said in a Facebook post. PTI PS RG