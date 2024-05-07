Two persons arrested for killing friend after dispute in Thane

Thane, May 7 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons for killing their friend following a dispute in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

At around 10.30 am on Monday, the body of the victim, identified as Aklesh Jaysingh Chouhan (36), resident of Goregaon in neighbouring Mumbai, was found in a forest on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan road here.

Police rushed to he spot after being alerted by passers-by and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, Shanti Nagar police inspector Atul Adurkar told PTI.

The official said the victim's head was found smashed with a stone.

As per the probe, the victim and his two friends consumed liquor in the forest area on Sunday night and had a quarrel over some petty issue.

Following the dispute, the two accused allegedly smashed the victim's head with a stone when he was fast asleep, the official said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's brother, an FIR has been registered against the two accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and they were arrested on Monday, he said.

One of the arrested accused had a case earlier registered against him at the Bhiwandi police station, the official said. PTI COR MVG GK