Two persons arrested in Jammu, 6 booked for inciting posts on social media

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Police on Wednesday night arrested two persons and booked six others for uploading objectionable contents on social media aimed to create communal tension between two communities in Jammu region, officials said.

Amit Sharma of Bajalta filed a complaint on behalf of the inhabitants of village Khana Chargal of Jammu district stating that two persons, Zaffar Hussain and Nusrat of Bajalta, have uploaded objectionable contents on social media platform Instagram, which can create communal tension between two communities, a police spokesperson said.

A case was registered at Nagrota police station and the two were arrested. Further investigation of the case is in progress.

The police have taken cognisance against five youths accused of posting objectionable contents on social media platforms in Ramban district and registered cases against them, the spokesperson said.

The police also booked another person for a derogatory post in Kathua district.

The police said all social media platforms are under constant watch and all posts and comments are being monitored keenly by the cyber cells.

"Strict actions will be taken against those who will post anything that is provocative and spreads hatred," the spokesperson said. PTI AB KSS SKY SKY