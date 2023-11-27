Two persons booked for cheating APMC merchant of Rs 24 lakh in clove deal

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) Two persons were booked for allegedly cheating a merchant from the APMC market in Navi Mumbai of Rs 24 lakh in a clove deal, a police official said on Monday.

The accused took Rs 24 lakh from the merchant between July 20 and 24 this year with the promise of supplying cloves, but they never did so, the APMC police station official said.

On the complaint of the merchant, Sibu Singh and Ashok Mehta were booked on Saturday for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences but are yet to be arrested, he added.