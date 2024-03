Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) Two unidentified persons were booked for registering two stolen trucks using bogus documents in Navi Mumbai and then selling them, a police official said on Friday.

A case was registered on the complaint of the motor vehicle theft detection squad, said the APMC police station official.

"They are accused of cheating the original owners of the trucks, the firms that insured the vehicles, the buyers and the government," he said. PTI COR BNM