Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Two persons have been booked for allegedly vandalising a hotel in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday, a police official said.

The duo had ransacked the place after they were denied liquor during a party, he said.

"The duo also showed a revolver at the partners of the hotel who were partying there at the time. They have been booked under IPC, Maharashtra Police Act and Arms Act and efforts are on to nab them," the APMC police station added. PTI COR BNM BNM