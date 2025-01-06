Two persons burnt alive after car catches fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Two persons travelling in a car were burnt alive after the vehicle caught fire near here on Monday evening, police said.

Advertisment

The incident happened at around 5.30 pm when the vehicle was proceeding to Bacharam from Ghatkesar, when flames suddenly erupted and the two persons inside were caught in the blaze and died, a police official at Ghatkesar police station said, based on preliminary investigation.

Fire department personnel extinguished the flames.

One of the deceased person was a man, while the body of the second person was completely burnt, the official said.

Advertisment

The exact cause of the fire was being investigated. A further probe is on. PTI VVK VVK KH