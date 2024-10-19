Two persons feared trapped as house collapses due to cylinder blast in MP's Morena

Morena (MP), Oct 19 (PTI) Two persons are feared trapped after a house collapsed allegedly due to the explosion of an LPG cylinder in Madhya Pradesh's Morena city on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Islampura area of Morena city around noon.

As per a release, teams from the state disaster emergency response force (SDERF), fire brigade and local civic body reached the spot.

Two persons are feared trapped in the debris, and a rescue operation is underway, it said.

An initial probe has suggested that an LPG cylinder exploded on the premises, following which the house collapsed, police said in the release.

Some media reports earlier claimed the blast had occurred in a firecracker factory. The police have appealed to people not to spread any rumours. PTI ADU ARU