Two persons from Mumbai held in Virar with mephedrone worth Rs 19.40 lakh

Palghar, Dec 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Virar in Palghar district allegedly with 97 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 19.40 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip off, two persons from Dharavi in Mumbai were held in Manvelpada on Thursday afternoon, Virar police station senior inspector Rajnedra Kamble said.

He identified the two as Mohammad Ishaq Shaikh (34) and Mohammad Moinuddin Shaikh (25).

A case was registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe into the peddling network was underway, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM