Two persons from Pune injured in Kashmir terror attack

Pune, Apr 22 (PTI) At least two persons from Pune have suffered gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack near Pahalgam town in Kashmir, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol said.

He said the injured members are part of two families visiting Kashmir, the local MP added.

"Three female members of the two families are safe while the injured members are undergoing treatment," he said.

Terrorists struck in the picturesque Baisaran in Pahalgam which is the favourite hotspot of tourists from across the country, gunning down 26 people and injuring several others, officials said.

Earlier, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule requested J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide immediate medical aid and support.

"Requesting @OmarAbdullah for providing immediate medical aid and support to the people hailing from Pune who have suffered injuries in the Pahalgham firing incident today," Sule posted on X.

She stated two persons out of a group of five from Pune sustained gunshot injuries.

"Asavari Jagdale, Pragati Jagdale, Santosh Jagdale (gunshot wound), Kaustubh Ganbote (gunshot wound), & Sangeeta Gabote from Pune. The family has requested clarity on their condition, please. Thank you for your efficient & quick administration! Sule added.

Asavari Jagdale, the daughter of a Pune businessman, had told PTI that terrorists shot her father, Santosh Jagdale, thrice: once in the head, then behind the ear and then his back after he failed to recite an Islamic verse.

The gunmen also shot her uncle several times in the back. PTI SPK VT NSK