Two persons from UP drown in canal in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, May 12 (PTI) Two persons from UP drowned in a canal in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

Four people went to the canal in the MGM police station area on Sunday afternoon to bathe. On seeing one of them drowning, another member of the group rushed in to help, but he too drowned, they said.

The bodies were fished out of the canal on Monday by divers, police said.

The deceased were identified as Abhisekh Singh and Gaurav Kumar. They were businessmen who dealt in bamboo. PTI BS SOM