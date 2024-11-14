Two persons get 10 years in jail for arson attack at corporator's house in Thane district

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) Two persons were sentenced to 10 years in jail by a Thane sessions court for torching the house of a corporator to kill those inside.

District and Sessions Judge GG Bhansali, in his order of November 13, also fined Yuneb Nasir Kewal (30) and Asif Anwar Khan (35) Rs 3,000 each.

Local corporator Juber Inamdar was taking meetings in the area to create awareness about drugs and alcoholism and the arson attack that took place on February 3, 2018 was a fallout of this campaign, Additional Public Prosecutor Rakhi Pandey said.

The duo tried to torch Inamdar's house when he and his kin, including two daughters, were sleeping inside at 3:30am that day, Pandey said.

They poured petrol on the door of his house and set it on fire, she said.

Kewal and Khan were charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code, the APP said.

"The judge relied on evidence produced by the prosecution. As many as 23 prosecution witnesses were examined," Pandey said. PTI COR BNM