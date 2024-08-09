Two persons get former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's corneas

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) The corneas of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee were successfully transplanted into two persons, restoring their vision, a senior doctor said on Friday.

Both recipients —a man and a woman — had been suffering from corneal blindness.

Dr Asim Kumar Ghosh, director of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, said the surgeries conducted on Thursday night were successful, and both patients are recovering well. He expressed his admiration for Bhattacharjee's decision, calling it an inspiring act.

Despite having retinal issues, Bhattacharjee's corneas were in excellent condition, largely because he had not undergone cataract surgery, which can sometimes damage the cornea, Dr Ghosh explained.

Bhattacharjee passed away at his south Kolkata residence on Thursday morning due to complications related to respiratory issues and old age. PTI SCH MNB