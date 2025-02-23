Two persons held for placing telephone post on railway tracks have criminal record

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) The two persons arrested for allegedly placing a telephone post across the railway tracks near here have a criminal track record and one of them was previously involved in a case of attacking a Sub-Inspector of police a few years ago, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Rajesh (33) from Perumpuzha and Arun (39) from Ilamballur were taken into custody on Saturday and an evidence-gathering was carried out on the spot on Sunday morning.

When asked whether the duo was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the police officers said multiple national agencies interrogated them.

The accused reportedly confessed to breaking the cast iron from the telephone pole and placing it on the tracks at Kundara in an attempt to steal it. However, the police have not ruled out the sabotage angle.

One of the accused is involved in around 11 criminal cases while the other is involved in five cases including an attack on former Kundara SI, a senior police officer said.

The accused admitted to placing the post on the railway track, believing that the early morning train would break it into pieces. However, they reportedly placed the post twice, he added.

CCTV footage from the scene led to the arrest of the duo, according to the police.

The police will produce the accused in the court on Sunday and will seek their custody for further interrogation, they said.

Railway authorities removed the obstruction early Saturday morning after a resident spotted the telephone post near the old fire station in Nedumbayikulam around 1.30 am and alerted them.

Police are also investigating whether more people were involved in the incident. PTI ARM ARM ADB