Two persons held for possessing illegal firearms

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 21 (PTI) The Central Crime Bureau of Mangaluru police has arrested two men for allegedly possessing illegal firearms and live ammunition, officials said on Tuesday.

They have been identified as Mohammad Asgar (26) and Abdul Nisar K (29), both residents of Manjeshwar of Kasargod district in Kerala, they said.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, Mangaluru Central Crime Bureau (CCB) police received information that two persons in the Pilikur area of Talapadi village of Ullal taluk were allegedly roaming around in a black car without any licence and carrying a pistol and brandishing it as they moved around in the expensive vehicle.

According to the Mangaluru city police Commissioner, Anupam Aggarwal, the raiding CCB team confiscated a pistol, two live rounds of ammunition, two mobile phones and a black Hyundai Verna.

The total value of the seizure is Rs. 7,15,000.

A case has been registered at Ullal police station in this regard.

Mohammad Asgar was a habitual offender, and a total of eight cases have been registered against him in the Manjeshwar police station of Kasaragod district in Kerala, including highly incriminating cases such as attempted murder, abduction, assault, the sale of ganja in Ullal police station limits, and smuggling of ganja in Baiyappanahalli police station limits in Bangalore city. PTI CORR AMP AMP SS