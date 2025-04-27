Two persons held for shooting a priest dead in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Sunday for murdering a priest as an act of revenge against his cousin in Nagar Kotwali area here, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Raghvendra Tiwari and his associate Mohit Verma, they said.

An illegal .315 bore pistol and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from possession of the accused, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, Shatrughan Dwivedi, a priest from Khalwa Mohalla, was found shot dead near Deepwa Bagh dam on Thursday.

Police investigation revealed that the murder was committed after the main accused Raghvendra Tiwari's sister eloped with Vivek Dwivedi. Enraged over the elopement, Tiwari targeted Vivek's cousin Shatrughan as an act of revenge.

The SP said a third accused in the case is absconding and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared for any information leading to his arrest. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK