Bhandara, Oct 23 (PTI) Two persons have been held from a hotel in Bhandara in Maharashtra allegedly with nails and other parts of a leopard, a forest department official said on Monday.

Sanjay Dongre and Ashish Dongre were held on Sunday night on a tip off, he said.

"They were at the hotel located along national highway 53 to strike a deal. They have been remanded in forest department custody," Range Forest Officer Sanjay Mendhe said. PTI COR BNM BNM