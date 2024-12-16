Two persons, including BJP man, booked after MP warehousing corporation official ends life

Ratlam, Dec 16 (PTI) Two persons, including a BJP functionary, were booked in Ratlam for allegedly abetting the suicide of a manager of the Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Corporation, a police official said on Monday.

RD Sharma, the corporation's manager at Alot town, ended his life by consuming poison on Saturday, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sabera Ansari said.

"On the basis of a suicide note we found, private warehouse owners Manoj Kala and Rajesh Parmar were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment of suicide and common intention. Sharma was a resident of Gwalior and was living in a rented accommodation in Alot," Ansari said.

Parmar is a BJP leader and former district panchayat vice president as well as former chairman of Taal nagar parishad.

When contacted, district BJP general secretary Nirmal Katariya said the party has nothing to do with this episode, adding law will take its own course. PTI COR ADU BNM