Two persons injured in leopard attack in Odisha’s Nayagarh dist

Phulbani, Jan 15 (PTI) Two persons were injured in separate leopard attacks in Mahipur forest area of Odisha’s Nayagarh district, an official said on Wednesday.

Pabitra Kumar Parida, forester of Gumi section, said Pramod Sahu from Karchuli village was attacked by a leopard while returning home on Tuesday afternoon.

Similarly, Saju Nayak from Sudrungi village, was also attacked by a leopard outside his home around 8 pm on the same day, Parida said.

Both were admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Nayagarh and are reported to be stable, sources said.

"We are investigating both cases. According to preliminary inquiry, the injuries were caused by a leopard," Parida said. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB