Two persons killed after hit by train in Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Mar 3 (PTI) Two people died after being hit by a train in Alappuzha in the early hours of Monday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Salim Kumar (38) of Arookutty and Shruthi (35) of Panavally near here, they added.

Their bodies were found on the railway tracks near the FCI godown in the Alappuzha town.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Salim was unmarried, while Shruthi was married and had three children, according to the police.

Reason behind the incident is being investigated, they added.