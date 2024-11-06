Two persons killed after speeding car hits tree in Odisha’s Puri

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed and another seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a roadside tree near Gop in Odisha’s Puri district on Tuesday night, police said.

Advertisment

Konark police on Wednesday said the car rammed into a mango tree after the driver fell asleep or lost control over the vehicle. The car was on the way to Bhubaneswar from Konark.

The deceased were from Bhubaneswar and Niali area, police said. The injured driver was initially admitted to Gop Hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, police added.

"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on," police said.