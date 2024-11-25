Two persons killed by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Nov 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed by suspected CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said a police team has rushed to Giru village under Gudri block to investigate the incident which took place on Sunday night.

One of the deceased was identified as Ravi Paan, the SP said.

Two other persons were reportedly abducted by the left-wing extremists from the village, police said.

The details are being awaited as the police team could not be contacted due to a network issue in the remote area, he said.

Details of the incident would be available after the police team returns from the village, the SP said. PTI COR BS RG