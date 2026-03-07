Two persons killed in accident in Jharkhand's Dumka district

Dumka (Jharkhand), Mar 7 (PTI) Two persons were killed on Saturday evening after a truck hit their motorcycle in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said.

The victims, aged around 50 and 40, were residents of Taljhari police station area, but their identities are yet to be established, Saraiyahat OC Rajendra Yadav said.

According to police, the two were riding a motorcycle when a mini truck rammed into them between the villages of Dighi and Kordaha on National Highway 133 under Saraiyahat police station limits.

The motorcyclist and his pillion rider died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, the officer said.

The truck has been seized, but the driver managed to escape, police said.